New Harbourmaster Vessel To Increase Safety For Eastern Bay Of Plenty Boaties

Te Kauika on Whakatāne River (Photo/Supplied)

Wednesday, 4 July 2024

An addition to Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Harbourmaster fleet is already in action, following a karakia (blessing) at the Whakatāne Wharf yesterday (subs: 3 July).

Te Kauika has already begun work – starting with helping check and maintain the placement of Whakatāne river navigation aids in relation to the ever-changing nature of the sea floor.

Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says the name Te Kauika (pathway of the whales) is a fitting one for the 11.1 metre vessel.

“The boat will be working all along the Eastern Bay of Plenty, from Waihau Bay to Whakatāne, clearing navigational hazards and carrying out maintenance on our navigation aids.”

“The total Harbourmaster fleet operating in the East now includes a range of fit-for-purpose vessels, from a small dingy and outboard for drainage maintenance and scientific purposes, to Te Kauika,” he said.

Built by local Whakatāne company Legacy Marine, Te Kauika has been custom-built to enable stability and speed in a wide range of conditions, including flood events, clearing of navigation hazards, recovery of sunken vessels and to support oil spill recovery.

