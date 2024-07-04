Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Harbourmaster Vessel To Increase Safety For Eastern Bay Of Plenty Boaties

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Te Kauika on Whakatāne River (Photo/Supplied)

Wednesday, 4 July 2024

An addition to Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Harbourmaster fleet is already in action, following a karakia (blessing) at the Whakatāne Wharf yesterday (subs: 3 July).

Te Kauika has already begun work – starting with helping check and maintain the placement of Whakatāne river navigation aids in relation to the ever-changing nature of the sea floor.

Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says the name Te Kauika (pathway of the whales) is a fitting one for the 11.1 metre vessel.

“The boat will be working all along the Eastern Bay of Plenty, from Waihau Bay to Whakatāne, clearing navigational hazards and carrying out maintenance on our navigation aids.”

“The total Harbourmaster fleet operating in the East now includes a range of fit-for-purpose vessels, from a small dingy and outboard for drainage maintenance and scientific purposes, to Te Kauika,” he said.

Built by local Whakatāne company Legacy Marine, Te Kauika has been custom-built to enable stability and speed in a wide range of conditions, including flood events, clearing of navigation hazards, recovery of sunken vessels and to support oil spill recovery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 