Second Victim Located Following Manapouri Fire

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

A specialist search team has located a second person deceased following a house fire on View Street in Manapouri.

Emergency services were called to the property about 3.40am on Thursday and were alerted that people may still be inside. Since then, a methodical investigation has been under way to account for the occupants of the address.

The thoughts of everyone involved are with the victims’ whanau, who are being supported at this tragic time. We would also like to thank members of the community for their concern and care.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand will continue to examine the scene over the coming days and this work includes establishing whether anyone else was inside the house at the time of the fire. Its cause remains under investigation.

Further details will be provided when they become available.

