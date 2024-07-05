Registration Now Open For This Year’s Dirty Dog Challenge

Photo/Supplied

Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council are teaming up again for the sixth annual Dirty Dog Challenge, being held on Saturday 27 July at the Christian Youth Camp in Ngaaruawaahia.

Both councils are calling on dog lovers to get in on the action and register for either the 2.5km or 6km mud run challenge.

“If your dog loves running, climbing, water and mud, and you don't mind getting a bit grubby too, then this is the event for you.” said Sue Stanford, Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control Manager.

Alongside providing a fun event for dog owners and their furry friends, the event also hopes to bring in much-needed funds for the region’s dog desexing programmes.

“We’ve had fantastic support for Dirty Dog events over the years and we hope this year will be well loved too.

“We can’t carry out our important desexing work without the money raised from this event, so the more people who come along to this event the better,” said Stanford.

The Dirty Dog Challenge is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, but they must be vaccinated and in good health.

There are a range of great sponsors helping support the event with spot prizes and free goodie bags for each registered participant (and canine), including Hill’s Pet Nutrition, eco planet, Pet One, Superior Pet Food Co, Ruffles Petwear, Waikato Canine Adventure Park, Sweet as Popcorn, NZ DRINKS LTD, Zealandia Pets and WashBar.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The event itself is great fun, the money raised goes to a good cause, and the goodie bag is filled with quality treats for each participant and their canine companion.” said Stanford.

Anyone interested in completing the challenge will need to register online here, ahead of the event. The cost for one dog and one runner is $60. One more runner over the age of 8 can be added for $30.



Event details:

Dirty Dog Challenge 2024

Saturday 27 July 2024, 10:30am and 1:30pm

Christian Youth Camp, 148 Waingaro Road, Ngaaruawahia.

The cost for one dog and one runner is $60. One more runner over the age of 8 can be added for $30.

Watch a video of the 2023 Dirty Dog Challenge here.

For more information and all our FAQs, please visit the facebook page or www.hamilton.govt.nz/dirtydog

© Scoop Media

