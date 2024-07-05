Special Ceremony To Mark The Closure Of The Moerā Library

After 40 years of faithful service, it’s time for the current Moerā Library to check out for the last time with a very special ceremony to mark its closure - and the public are welcome to attend.

A whakamoe whare - a ceremony to lay a building’s mana or spirit to rest until the new whare is ready to be occupied - will be held from 6pm on Sunday 7 July at the Moerā Library, 107 Randwick Cres.

The whakamoe whare will be led Ali Houpapa and Nate Rowe from Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika. Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry will speak at the event.

The Moerā Library shut its doors last month after weather-tightness issues were discovered. It will be replaced with a sustainable, relocatable, purpose-built Neighbourhood Hub to deliver a range of services including library services.

A temporary library in Moerā Community Hall’s Supper Room opened on 1 July.

Mayor Barry says Moerā Library was a great servant for the local community and it's only fitting that the public has the chance to say goodbye.

"The library has been at the heart of the local community since it opened on 14 July 1984. Tamariki learnt how to read there, parents helped them pick out books to take home, and a wide range of activities hosted at the library were enjoyed.

"While it will be a sad day saying farewell to that history, it’s also exciting as we take another step towards a new purpose-built facility that will be delivered by a local business in Niche Modular Construction."

The whakamoe whare will conclude around 6.45pm with tea, coffee and light refreshments served in the Moerā Community Hall.

