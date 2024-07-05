Police Curb ‘Outrageous Riding Behaviour’

Acting Sergeant David Power:

Two motorbikes have been seized as Police work to curb dangerous riding behaviour in Napier.

Police have received a large number of reports where the bikes pictured have been ridden dangerously in parks, reserves, and streets around Napier, failing to stop when signalled to do so by Police.

As a result of information gathered, Police conducted a search warrant today at a Marewa property and impounded the two motorbikes.

Two youth will be referred to Youth Aid as a result of today’s warrant.

Police would like to thank members of the public who reported and continue to report information in relation to this behaviour.

While most dirt bike riders are aware of the laws, and don’t cause any issues, a few bad riders are giving the rest a bad reputation, we understand your outrage with dirt bike riders who ignore road rules, and show little concern for the community.

Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that we will do everything in our power to firstly identify you and then take appropriate enforcement action which could include seizure/impounding of the bike.

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

Those riding illegal bikes on roads and in community spaces can expect to be targeted and prosecuted.

If you see unlawful riding behaviour and it is happening now please contact Police on 111 or via 105 if its after the fact.

