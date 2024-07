Name Release: Fatal Crash, Upper Queen Street

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Upper Queen Street on Sunday night.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 7pm on 30 June, near the intersection with Ian McKinnon Drive.

One person died following the incident.

Police can name the man as 59-year-old Bhagwan Singh, of Mt Eden.

Police extend our sympathies to Mr Singh’s family for the loss they have experienced.

An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of Sunday night’s crash.

