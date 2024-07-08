Survivor Experiences Service Will Expand To Include A Records Support Function

The Survivor Experiences Service, for people who experienced abuse in care, will soon be expanding to include a records support function.

This will make requesting, receiving, and understanding care records safer and easier for people who have been abused in care.

The Service will help survivors understand which records exist about them and how to access them. They will be able to request records on survivors’ behalf if they wish, so that survivors do not have to deal with organisations connected with the harm they experienced.

The Service will also help survivors read and understand the information and language used in their records if they want to, and help survivors decide what they want to do with the information they have received.

The records support function will be available for survivors from 12 August 2024.

More information about how to access this service will be made available in due course via the website: https://survivorexperiences.govt.nz/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

