Migrant Exploitation Ringleader, Jafar Kurisi, Pays Significant Reparations

Jafar Kurisi, aka Ali or Tauranga Ali, was charged in late 2020, following an investigation into exploitation allegations by a group of migrant workers he previously employed. In January this year, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

At the Tauranga District Court today, Kurisi avoided a prison term by paying significant reparations. Judge Cameron sentenced him to 12 months home detention and a reparation payment of $80, 000 to the three victims.

Steve Watson, MBIE’s Immigration Compliance and Investigations General Manager, says thanks to the efforts of investigators working with community, industry and other government agencies to put the victims first today’s sentencing will act as a strong deterrent to further offending.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the involvement of our Labour Inspectorate, Tenancy Services, New Zealand Police colleagues and to Zespri for their cooperation. I am also very proud of our investigation team who worked tirelessly to bring this matter to court.

In July 2020, five residential properties in the Tauranga area were searched following allegations that contracting companies were exploiting migrant workers. The searches were initiated following information being provided to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) by the kiwifruit/horticulture industry and by the community.

As part of the operation, investigators spoke to 27 people about their immigration status and their employment in New Zealand, establishing they were from Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh. Kurisi was found to have been unlawfully employing migrants on Visitor Visas and continuing to do so when those visas expired. He was charged with multiple migrant exploitation charges and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice, all of which he later admitted to.

“I would also like to acknowledge the two victims who made statements for the court,” says Steve Watson.

Victim impact statements from two of the complainants submitted for Kurisi’s sentencing detailed the financial impact and emotional harm they had experienced, including having pay withheld and being forced to sleep on the ground in a garage.

Both statements detailed how they were paid between $12-$15 an hour when the minimum wage in New Zealand at the time was $18.90. Neither of the victims were paid for all hours worked.

“They remained in New Zealand to see this through and can now put this chapter behind them, and finally return home knowing that Kurisi has been held to account.”

Kurisi’s sentence includes a 20% reduction due to his early guilty plea, a 25% reduction for the reparation payment further leniency due to Kurisi’s ill health and age (60).

Kurisi is a repeat offender and was previously convicted in February 2017 on four migrant exploitation charges. He was sentenced to 12 months home detention and ordered to pay $55,000 in reparations.

Notes:

Sentencing details:

12 months Home Detention

$80,000 reparation

On 11 September 2020, INZ Investigators supported by NZ Police arrested Jafar Kurisi and charged him with:

Exploitation of temporary workers, Section 351(1)(a)(ii) Immigration Act 2009 – Minimum Wage Act x 4

Exploitation of temporary workers, Section 351(1)(a)(i) Immigration Act 2009 – Holidays Act x 3

Further, on 16 October 2020, Kurisi was again arrested and charged with attempts to pervert the course of justice, Section 117(e), Crimes Act 1961.

On Tuesday, 30 January 2024, Jafar Kurisi, a New Zealand citizen, pleaded guilty to these charges. Media Release here.

Kurisi’s original trial date, set to commence from 26 May 2022, was delayed by Covid-19.

All of Kurisi’s crimes outlined in this Media Release were committed prior to the introduction of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme on 4 July 2022.

Kurisi did not run a registered company and was not formally recognised as an employer.

© Scoop Media

