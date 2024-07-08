Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Te Tuhi Māreikura Trust Launches Campaign To Protect Tino Rangatiratanga Flag

Monday, 8 July 2024, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust

Te Tuhi Māreikura Charitable Trust, in collaboration with artist Linda Munn, has launched a crowd-funding campaign to safeguard the legacy of the iconic Tino Rangatiratanga flag.

Protecting a Taonga for Future Generations
The Tino Rangatiratanga flag is a powerful symbol of Māori identity and self-determination. Designed by Linda Munn, Hiraina Marsden and Jan Smith in 1989, the flag embodies the kaupapa (movement) for the betterment of Māori culture and traditions.

This campaign aims to establish clear legal parameters for the flag's use, ensuring its authenticity and protecting its integrity.

Ensuring Recognition for the Artist
As the sole surviving designer of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, Linda Munn deserves recognition for her artistic contribution. The campaign seeks to address the widespread misuse and misappropriation of the flag, ensuring Linda Munn has a voice in its future.

Empowering Māori Communities
By supporting the campaign, you'll help establish quality standards for Tino Rangatiratanga merchandise and ensure profits benefit Māori communities directly. This initiative combats the
exploitation of Māori artwork and empowers local production.

Campaign Goals
Establish intellectual property rights for the Tino Rangatiratanga flag design.
Develop a limited range of high-quality, artist-endorsed Tino Rangatiratanga products.
Create educational resources to promote respectful and authentic use of the flag.

Supporting a Legacy
Te Tuhi Māreikura Trust and Linda Munn invite your support in protecting this taonga (treasure) and ensuring its enduring significance for future generations.

How to Get Involved
Follow the below link and tautoko the Tino Rangatiratanga haki:
https://www.boosted.org.nz/projects/tino-rangatiratanga-kara

