Funding To Revolutionise Construction And Demolition Recycling In Manawatū

Ian Butcher and Hamish Waugh. (Photo/Supplied)

Feilding based Central Environmental, specialist recyclers of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, has received a $1.6m funding boost from the Ministry for the Environment to purchase advanced processing and sorting equipment. This investment significantly enhances their efforts to transform C&D waste management and promote environmental sustainability.

According to BRANZ, up to 50% of landfill waste comprises C&D materials. Central Environmental’s mission is to provide New Zealand with a sustainable alternative to landfilling C&D waste. This mission has driven them to develop innovative recycling solutions that transform waste into marketable products.

In collaboration with local demolition firms, Central Environmental is actively collecting C&D waste to recycle it instead of sending it to landfills. The funding has enabled the purchase of advanced processing and sorting equipment, allowing them to handle a larger volume and wider variety of waste, minimising the waste destined for landfill.

The application process for the funding was extensive, requiring Central Environmental to work closely with the Manawatū District Council to provide a detailed project plan, demonstrate the project's benefits, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Raising awareness of these sustainable alternatives is crucial to Central Environmental’s success. Therefore, they are working with industry partners and the Manawatū District Council to promote their services and increase awareness.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Central Environmental's services are particularly beneficial to the construction sector but also offer advantages to homeowners, with new solutions to be announced shortly.

Managing Director, Ian Butcher, commented on the necessity of their services as landfill fees increase along with government levies: 'By providing a cost-competitive alternative to dumping, we not only reduce build costs but also decrease landfill volume and contribute to a more sustainable future for New Zealand.'

Currently, Central Environmental is actively collecting C&D waste and exploring new markets for products made from this waste. The funding has propelled Central Environmental into the second stage of their business development, with the company hoping this will eventually lead to an expansion of their services nationwide in the future.

© Scoop Media

