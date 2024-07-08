Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding To Revolutionise Construction And Demolition Recycling In Manawatū

Monday, 8 July 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Central Environmental

Ian Butcher and Hamish Waugh. (Photo/Supplied)

Feilding based Central Environmental, specialist recyclers of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, has received a $1.6m funding boost from the Ministry for the Environment to purchase advanced processing and sorting equipment. This investment significantly enhances their efforts to transform C&D waste management and promote environmental sustainability.

According to BRANZ, up to 50% of landfill waste comprises C&D materials. Central Environmental’s mission is to provide New Zealand with a sustainable alternative to landfilling C&D waste. This mission has driven them to develop innovative recycling solutions that transform waste into marketable products.

In collaboration with local demolition firms, Central Environmental is actively collecting C&D waste to recycle it instead of sending it to landfills. The funding has enabled the purchase of advanced processing and sorting equipment, allowing them to handle a larger volume and wider variety of waste, minimising the waste destined for landfill.

The application process for the funding was extensive, requiring Central Environmental to work closely with the Manawatū District Council to provide a detailed project plan, demonstrate the project's benefits, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Raising awareness of these sustainable alternatives is crucial to Central Environmental’s success. Therefore, they are working with industry partners and the Manawatū District Council to promote their services and increase awareness.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Central Environmental's services are particularly beneficial to the construction sector but also offer advantages to homeowners, with new solutions to be announced shortly.

Managing Director, Ian Butcher, commented on the necessity of their services as landfill fees increase along with government levies: 'By providing a cost-competitive alternative to dumping, we not only reduce build costs but also decrease landfill volume and contribute to a more sustainable future for New Zealand.'

Currently, Central Environmental is actively collecting C&D waste and exploring new markets for products made from this waste. The funding has propelled Central Environmental into the second stage of their business development, with the company hoping this will eventually lead to an expansion of their services nationwide in the future.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Central Environmental on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 