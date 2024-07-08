Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paton Road Purchases Secures Future Greenspace For Richmond South

Monday, 8 July 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Tasman District Council

Photo/Supplied

Tasman District Council has recently confirmed the purchase of property at Paton Road, Hope – which has been earmarked for reserve development within the next two years.

The $2.5 million land purchase was made using Reserve Financial Contributions (RFCs), and further developments of the space will be factored into future Long-Term Plan discussions.

Reserves and Facilities Manager Grant Reburn said the land, located between the switchbacks section Paton Road and the intersection with Bateup/ Road, consists of just under five hectares, combining undulating grounds and elevated scenic views across Waimea and Tasman Bay.

A house on the property was also included in the sale – however this is likely to be sold off, along with an agreed section of the land, at a later date.

Grant said a landscape plan will now be prepared to determine how the reserve will take shape.

“We are keen to continue enhancing the aesthetic created by the previous owners through the planting of native and exotic trees, while also investing in additional fencing, signage and pathways.

“The acquisition of the land has been supported by our Richmond Ward Councillors, who had identified the value of having land of this size and location set aside for the enjoyment of the community.

“The land purchase is in line with our open space strategy, while also ensuring a green buffer between existing and future residential development.”

“The future reserve’s location also offers opportunities to create and increase connections between recreational and urban areas.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tasman District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 