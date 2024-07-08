Free Neon Rave For Under 18s Will Be A Highlight Of Stratford School Hols

Local intermediate and high school students will have the chance to glow up at a free Neon Rave party being held by Zeal Taranaki and Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) on Friday 19 July from 7pm until 10pm at the Stratford War Memorial Centre.

There’ll be live DJs, free ice creams and BBQ food, a photo booth, glow face painting, a DJ competition, and prizes for best dressed, best dance move, and best dancer. Glow sticks and neon accessories will also be on sale.

“It’s going to be awesome,” says SDYC Co-Chair Victoria Payne. “The black lights will be on, so make sure you dress up in your brightest neon and whitest whites to be in the running for best dressed.”

“We’re hoping to see some great local talent hit the decks for the DJ competition and get out on the dance floor. Bring it!”

The Neon Rave will be a drug, alcohol, smoking and vaping free event. Doors will close from 7.45pm until 10pm, unless party goers are picked up or dropped off by a guardian.

Luke Galley, Zeal Taranaki Manager, says the free event will give rangatahi the chance to beat the winter blues and have some safe fun before they head back to school.

“We’re amped for the Neon Rave. When you’ve got a dance party for youth led by youth, you know it’s going to be high energy fun.”

Details about the event are available at Stratford.govt.nz/NeonRave

