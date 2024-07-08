Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update: Fatal Fire, Manapouri

Monday, 8 July 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Investigators have deemed the residential fire which claimed two lives in Manapouri, Thursday 4 July, not suspicious.

Police responded to the View Street address to assist Fire and Emergency around 3:40am.

During an initial scene examination a mother, and her child, were located deceased on Friday.

Following the initial examination, Police along with specialist fire investigators from Fire and Emergency New Zealand conducted a full scale scene examination of the home over the weekend.

Their bodies have since been transported to Christchurch where a Post Mortem examination was conducted.

Forensic specialists are assisting in identifying the deceased, as such Police are not in a position to release their names at this time.

This event was tragic and Police continue to ensure there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.

