Update: Fatal Fire, Manapouri
Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:
Investigators have deemed the residential fire which claimed two lives in Manapouri, Thursday 4 July, not suspicious.
Police responded to the View Street address to assist Fire and Emergency around 3:40am.
During an initial scene examination a mother, and her child, were located deceased on Friday.
Following the initial examination, Police along with specialist fire investigators from Fire and Emergency New Zealand conducted a full scale scene examination of the home over the weekend.
Their bodies have since been transported to Christchurch where a Post Mortem examination was conducted.
Forensic specialists are assisting in identifying the deceased, as such Police are not in a position to release their names at this time.
This event was tragic and Police continue to ensure there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.