Update: Fatal Fire, Manapouri

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Investigators have deemed the residential fire which claimed two lives in Manapouri, Thursday 4 July, not suspicious.

Police responded to the View Street address to assist Fire and Emergency around 3:40am.

During an initial scene examination a mother, and her child, were located deceased on Friday.

Following the initial examination, Police along with specialist fire investigators from Fire and Emergency New Zealand conducted a full scale scene examination of the home over the weekend.

Their bodies have since been transported to Christchurch where a Post Mortem examination was conducted.

Forensic specialists are assisting in identifying the deceased, as such Police are not in a position to release their names at this time.

This event was tragic and Police continue to ensure there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

