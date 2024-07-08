Three Arrests Following Fleeing Driver Incidents

Three people have been arrested following two fleeing driver incidents across Tāmaki Makaurau overnight.

At 12.45am, Police observed a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds along State Highway One northbound towards the South Eastern Highway.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued on at speed.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has then got overhead and provided commentary on the vehicle, which was allegedly driving dangerously and at speed through Wesley.

“It has then exited at Maioro Street where it has stopped at an address and the driver has left the vehicle.”

Inspector Kitcher says the man was allegedly aggressive towards staff, who deployed taser and quickly took the person into custody.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but this type of behaviour towards our staff who are just doing their jobs is unacceptable.”

A 33-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court today charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, assaulting Police and resisting Police.

Shortly after at about 1am, Police were notified of a stolen vehicle travelling on State Highway 16 in Henderson.

Acting Inspector Jason McIntosh, Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, says the vehicle was then sighted exiting at Royal Road, Massey and Eagle was called in to assist.

“Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it has failed to do so before continuing on at speed.

“The vehicle eventually stopped at Carwyn Place, Ranui where the driver and passenger ran into a nearby address and were quickly arrested.

“This is a great example of multiple Police resources successfully working together.”

A 33-year-old man appeared in Waitakere District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

A 23-year-old female charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle appeared in Waitakere District Court today.

