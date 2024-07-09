Offender Arrested After Fast Food Robbery

A man will face court today following a robbery at a Pukekohe fast food restaurant.

An investigation has been ongoing since the weekend, after the incident occurred on Hall Street just before 5am on 6 July.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says Police responded to the robbery at the time after the male fled on foot.

“The staff working at the time were subjected to verbal threats and had personal belongings stolen,” she says.

“Investigation staff been following a number of lines of enquiry since the robbery occurred.”

Yesterday afternoon, members of the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team arrested a 51-year-old Pukekohe man.

He is expected to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today, charged with robbery.

“The man allegedly made threats he was in possession of a firearm at the time of the robbery; however, we have not established the presence of a firearm,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“It’s unacceptable staff simply coming to work to do their jobs should be subjected to this behaviour and it is pleasing we have made an arrest in this case.”

