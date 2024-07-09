Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Offender Arrested After Fast Food Robbery

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man will face court today following a robbery at a Pukekohe fast food restaurant.

An investigation has been ongoing since the weekend, after the incident occurred on Hall Street just before 5am on 6 July.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says Police responded to the robbery at the time after the male fled on foot.

“The staff working at the time were subjected to verbal threats and had personal belongings stolen,” she says.

“Investigation staff been following a number of lines of enquiry since the robbery occurred.”

Yesterday afternoon, members of the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team arrested a 51-year-old Pukekohe man.

He is expected to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today, charged with robbery.

“The man allegedly made threats he was in possession of a firearm at the time of the robbery; however, we have not established the presence of a firearm,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“It’s unacceptable staff simply coming to work to do their jobs should be subjected to this behaviour and it is pleasing we have made an arrest in this case.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 