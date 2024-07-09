Oceanic And Coastal Water Temperatures Highest Since The Series Began

Between 2022 and 2023, oceanic and coastal waters around Aotearoa New Zealand reached their warmest annual temperatures since the series began in 1982, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“Measuring sea-surface temperature tells us how rapidly the ocean's uppermost productive layers are warming,” environment and agricultural statistics senior manager Stuart Jones said.

Stats NZ has updated its Sea-surface temperature: Data to 2023 and Marine primary productivity: Data to 2023 environmental indicators, using data from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

Since 1982, sea-surface temperatures increased on average by between 0.16 to 0.26°C per decade (equivalent to 0.63 to 1.05°C during the recorded period) across oceanic regions, with the Tasman Sea having the highest average rate.

Coastal regions warmed on average by between 0.19 to 0.34°C per decade (equivalent to 0.74 to 1.35°C during the recorded period), with East Coast South Island having the highest average rate.

Stats NZ also published its River water quality – heavy metals: Data to 2022 indicator today, which reports on the concentrations of two dissolved metals in rivers and streams in predominately urban areas. Between 2013 and 2022, dissolved copper concentrations were increasing at 28 out of 50 sites, while dissolved zinc concentrations were decreasing at 36 out of 65 sites.

