Calling All Sustainability Champions In Tāmaki Makaurau

Aucklanders are encouraged to nominate an outstanding individual or organisation in their community working towards zero waste.

Beer made from waste bread, a trading scheme that transforms waste into items with value, and efforts to get more people on bikes are all award-winning ways people across Tāmaki Makaurau are already working to reduce waste.

Now it’s time to hear more inspiring stories of people who put their heart and soul into zero waste efforts, with nominations now open for the 2024 Tāmaki Makaurau Zero Waste Awards.

These awards celebrate all the amazing work underway across our city to transform how we view ‘waste’, with categories for young people, individuals, groups, organisations, businesses, marae, churches and more.

“The breadth of the award categories recognises the diversity of people, ideas and activities we have in Tāmaki Makaurau working towards zero waste. If you know of an individual or group who are doing wonderful work reducing waste to landfill, then please consider nominating them for a Zero Waste award. We would love to join you in celebrating their achievements,” says Parul Sood, Deputy Director – Resilience and Infrastructure at Auckland Council and one of the 2024 Zero Waste Award judges.

Nominations can be made from 1 July to 31 July at ecomatters.org.nz/zerowasteawards

Individuals, groups, schools, businesses and organisations can nominate themselves or work with others to make a nomination in one of the six award categories:

Rangatahi Leadership - Rangatahi, rangawhenua, rangatangata: for individuals or groups of rangatahi (young people, 21 years and under) showing commitment and leadership in reducing waste in their community.

Growing the Movement - Whakakanohi i te kaupapa para kore: celebrating local heroes (individuals or voluntary groups) raising awareness, inspiring change and spreading their tautoko of the zero waste kaupapa.

Community Collaboration - Hā ora, Hāpori: businesses, social enterprises, NGOs and other charitable organisations (e.g. marae, churches, community groups) who are ‘walking the talk’ by demonstrating a commitment in building community partnerships to reduce waste.

Cultural Connection - Whīria te ahurea, whīria te kaitīakitanga: individuals, organisations, or groups using culturally appropriate approaches to educate, inspire and care for their communities to reduce waste.

Innovation - Anga whakamua: initiatives demonstrating the circular economy in action, and ‘making it happen’ through demonstrable results.

Community Engagement - Food Scraps Service Rollout - Rukenga kai: individuals or organisations educating and inspiring the public to use the rukenga kai service and keep kai out of landfill.

EcoMatters Environment Trust is organising the 2024 awards in partnership with Auckland Council, as part of its aspirational goal for Tāmaki Makaurau to be zero waste by 2040.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the awards back this year and celebrating the amazing mahi that has taken place over the past two years,” says Carla Gee, CEO of EcoMatters.

“It is so important to recognise all the people helping to make Tāmaki Makaurau zero waste, and we look forward to celebrating the groups of young children to the larger organisations - all making a difference and inspiring others.”

Nominations for the 2024 awards are open from 1 July to 31 July at ecomatters.org.nz/zerowasteawards with the awards night happening on Thursday 24 October.

