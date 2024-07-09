Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Bingo! Police Lock Up Lengthy Lawbreaker

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A recidivist thief allegedly responsible for a string of crimes across Tāmaki Makaurau will remain in custody.

Police have been piecing together a recent increase in reports of shoplifting offences taking place in Counties Manukau district.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp, Counties Manukau East CIB, says there was similar method of offending and description of the person allegedly responsible.

“The Counties Manukau East Enquiries team followed up on the reports and we will allege that the same offender was responsible and had amassed 26 incidents of shoplifting and theft.

“The majority of the offending was theft from grocery stores, pharmacies, and petrol drive offs.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mapp says Police identified an address of interest in Ōtara, where the alleged offender was located and quickly taken into custody.

“The number of charges and value of items allegedly stolen across the board reflects the level of harm inflicted on the retailers.”

He says the alleged offender has since been trespassed from 17 locations, most of which include supermarkets and service stations in the South and East Auckland areas.

“We are continuing to focus our efforts on targeting those who are the most prolific in offending against retailers.

“Police have been actively patrolling known retail crime hotspots , and will continue to work alongside our partners and retailers to prevent further offending and hold any offenders to account.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mapp says Police also wanted to thank retailers and the community for alerting us to many of these offences

“We continue to encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft."

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 36-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 29 July facing 26 theft and shoplifting charges.

