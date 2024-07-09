Do You Recognise Nathan Theobald?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nathan Theobald who has a warrant to arrest.

The 37-year-old is sought in relation to outstanding warrants relating to assault and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police have actively been making enquiries to locate him however are now asking the public to assist.

He was last seen in the Northland area however may have travelled out of the region. It’s understood he may be travelling in a white Toyota Hilux.

Theobald should not be approached, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police immediately on 111.

Please quote file number 240421/8630.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

