Branch Out And Share Your Thoughts On Hamilton’s Parks

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamiltonians are being encouraged to provide their ‘unreserved’ feedback through the Council's Parks Survey, which opens today.

The Parks Survey is a chance for residents to share their thoughts on the parks, playgrounds, river paths and natural areas in Hamilton Kirikiriroa, with insights helping to ‘sow the seed’ for future management of these spaces.

Hamilton City Council Parks and Recreation Unit Director Maria Barrie says the feedback is invaluable for understanding how Hamiltonians feel about the city’s parks.

“Our parks and open spaces are special pockets of the city that allow everyone to explore, play, exercise, and escape into nature,” Barrie said.

“It’s important we get as many people to give us feedback as we can. We want to ensure our parks are places where people like spending time and that they meet the needs and expectations of our community. We want to know how Hamiltonians use our parks, what they currently like about these areas, and what changes they may like to see in future.”

Barrie said feedback from last year’s survey helped inform priorities for the 2024-34 Long-Term Plan, was used in the development of several park-related policies and identified opportunities for improvement such as increased shade at playgrounds.

“The feedback provided through the Parks Survey does help make a real, tangible difference in our city, so I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their thoughts,” Barrie said.

The Parks Survey is available online now at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay and takes around 10 minutes to complete, with feedback closing on Wednesday 31 July.

