Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rural Women New Zealand Congratulates Funding Grant Recipients

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 8:41 am
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is congratulating the successful applicants of two recent grant fundings rounds.

“The two funds, the Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Trust and Cynthia Collier Grant, are designed to assist initiatives for rural communities that support children, the elderly, community, conservation, counselling and education,” says RWNZ National President Gill Naylor.

The Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Trust was established by RWNZ in 1982 and provides grants up to $1500.

This year’s recipients of the Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Grant are:

Cambridge Community House Trust $1,000 – Funding to support training and qualifications for a support worker.

Gloriavale Leavers Support Trust $1,500 – Supporting those who leave Gloriavale adjust to life ‘outside’.

Graeme Dingle Foundation – Marlborough (Kiwi Can) $1,500 - Thriving young people, strong community.

Graeme Dingle Foundation – South (Kiwi Can) $1,500 - To help cover airfares to deliver the programme in Stewart Island.

Kahu Youth Wanaka $1,500 - Providing valuable activities for youth, grant specific to Taika Adventure Club.

Puna Rangitahi (Alexandra and Districts Youth Club) $1,300 - Dice Breakers programme.

Putere School - Hawkes Bay $1,500 - Funds to go towards a playground upgrade for this small rural school.

Rites of Passage Foundation (Motueka) $1,500 – Tides programme offered to mothers and daughters. Tracks programme offered to fathers and sons. Fostering connection and growth. Grant to cover one ‘pair’ in each programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Te Ataarangi (Motueka) $1,500 - Provides Te Reo immersion teaching across the region.

“The Cynthia Collier Grant was generously provided by the family of the late Cynthia Collier who lived on Wakarua Station near Taihape and was a passionate member of Rural Women New Zealand,” Gill says.

The $5000 grant has been awarded to The Friends of Taihape who look after native reserves within Taihape's Hautapu River Park. The reserves are of high ecological value and contain mature Kahikatea, Totara and Matai, some of which are more than 500 years old.

“RWNZ’s extensive range of funds and grants is one way in which our organisation provides assistance to rural women and communities in everything from advancing their education to accessing healthcare and support after adverse natural events.”  

“I congratulate all of our grant recipients and wish them every success in progressing their projects and initiatives,” Gill says.

For more information on RWNZ’s various funds and grants, please visit www.ruralwomennz.nz/our-funds-and-grants

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rural Women New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 