Rural Women New Zealand Congratulates Funding Grant Recipients

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is congratulating the successful applicants of two recent grant fundings rounds.

“The two funds, the Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Trust and Cynthia Collier Grant, are designed to assist initiatives for rural communities that support children, the elderly, community, conservation, counselling and education,” says RWNZ National President Gill Naylor.

The Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Trust was established by RWNZ in 1982 and provides grants up to $1500.

This year’s recipients of the Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Grant are:

Cambridge Community House Trust $1,000 – Funding to support training and qualifications for a support worker.

Gloriavale Leavers Support Trust $1,500 – Supporting those who leave Gloriavale adjust to life ‘outside’.

Graeme Dingle Foundation – Marlborough (Kiwi Can) $1,500 - Thriving young people, strong community.

Graeme Dingle Foundation – South (Kiwi Can) $1,500 - To help cover airfares to deliver the programme in Stewart Island.

Kahu Youth Wanaka $1,500 - Providing valuable activities for youth, grant specific to Taika Adventure Club.

Puna Rangitahi (Alexandra and Districts Youth Club) $1,300 - Dice Breakers programme.

Putere School - Hawkes Bay $1,500 - Funds to go towards a playground upgrade for this small rural school.

Rites of Passage Foundation (Motueka) $1,500 – Tides programme offered to mothers and daughters. Tracks programme offered to fathers and sons. Fostering connection and growth. Grant to cover one ‘pair’ in each programme.

Te Ataarangi (Motueka) $1,500 - Provides Te Reo immersion teaching across the region.

“The Cynthia Collier Grant was generously provided by the family of the late Cynthia Collier who lived on Wakarua Station near Taihape and was a passionate member of Rural Women New Zealand,” Gill says.

The $5000 grant has been awarded to The Friends of Taihape who look after native reserves within Taihape's Hautapu River Park. The reserves are of high ecological value and contain mature Kahikatea, Totara and Matai, some of which are more than 500 years old.

“RWNZ’s extensive range of funds and grants is one way in which our organisation provides assistance to rural women and communities in everything from advancing their education to accessing healthcare and support after adverse natural events.”

“I congratulate all of our grant recipients and wish them every success in progressing their projects and initiatives,” Gill says.

For more information on RWNZ’s various funds and grants, please visit www.ruralwomennz.nz/our-funds-and-grants

