Southern District Police Disappointed By Driving Behaviour

Attributable to Inspector Craig Brown, Southern District Road Policing Manager:

Southern Police are disappointed with motorists after issuing many infringement notices where drivers were found to be displaying dangerous driving behaviours and driving over the posted speed limit.

A concerning number of motorists received an infringement notice as they were seen to be travelling more than 20km/h above the speed limit on roads surrounding Cromwell, Ōmarama, Twizel, and Queenstown.

One motorist was seen to be driving on the wrong side of the road, and had their vehicle impounded. They were summonsed for dangerous driving.

Three motorists had their drivers’ licences suspended and another person had their vehicle impounded for driving almost double the speed limit.

It is incredibly frustrating that we are catching so many drivers who are not only risking their own lives, but also those of other road users.

Some of the speeds have been horrendous and coupled with winter conditions with ice and snow on the roads it is dangerous for all users.

Our key message is that we want our motorists and visitors coming into Southern District to get home safely. Motorists need to take extra care and drive to the conditions. Extra time should be allowed when planning journeys to allow for unexpected delays that may occur due to the conditions.

We will continue to target speed and dangerous driving behaviour and we will take enforcement action.

Expect to see us on the road anywhere at any time.

