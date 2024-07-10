Police Lay Serious Charges Over Unlawful Recordings

Police have laid more than 40 charges against one Auckland man, as part of an investigation into unlawful video recordings made over nearly a decade.

Operation Frost, led by Auckland City’s Child Exploitation Team, has been investigating these allegations since September 2023.

Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock says a range of charges have now been laid by the investigation team.

“These are serious allegations, involving covertly made intimate visual recordings and objectionable publications.

“So far we have identified 22 victims, who are women and young girls, over a period of eight years.”

Detective Sergeant Veacock says the investigation team have worked diligently to investigate these allegations and gather further evidence.

“Search warrants were conducted at addresses in Auckland, Waiheke Island and Taupō last month, culminating in the arrest of a 40-year-old man this week.”

Police are continuing to investigate, and further charges are possible.

At this stage, Operation Frost has laid 42 charges against the man.

Multiple charges of covertly making and possessing intimate visual recordings, making and possessing objectionable material have been laid.

Detective Sergeant Veacock says Police have also charged the man with sexual conduct with a child under 12, as well as accessing computer systems for dishonest purposes.

The man charged is now before the Auckland District Court.

“While we are not able to comment in detail around these matters before the Court, we are pleased to be at a point where this man can be put before a court,” Detective Sergeant Veacock says.

