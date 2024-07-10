International Travel: May 2024
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Monthly arrivals –
overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 179,700 in the May 2024 month, increasing by 19,300 from the May 2023 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- Australia (up 9,300)
- China (up 5,400)
- Taiwan (up 1,700)
- United States (up 1,000)
- India (down 1,000).
