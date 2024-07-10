Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Āpōpō Awards

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

In May this year, Kate Baird, Asset Management Officer was recognised with three awards at the 2024 Āpōpō Congress (National Asset Management Professionals Congress).

Kate won ‘The Priyani de Silva-Currie Emerging Asset Management Professional Scholarship’, which provides her with Australasian Professional Certificate in Asset Management Planning and Integrating Asset Management Governance courses up to the value of $5,000. She also received two further awards (Best Overall Poster and Best Emerging Member Poster) for her poster on the restoration of the Hokitika Cenotaph War Memorial.

Restoration of the Hokitika Cenotaph War Memorial, located in Cass Square, was completed in November 2023, in time for Armistice Day. The project was led by contractors and Council staff and used an innovative approach to significantly reduce the weight throughout the memorial and ensure the safety and longevity of the structure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 