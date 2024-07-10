Āpōpō Awards

In May this year, Kate Baird, Asset Management Officer was recognised with three awards at the 2024 Āpōpō Congress (National Asset Management Professionals Congress).

Kate won ‘The Priyani de Silva-Currie Emerging Asset Management Professional Scholarship’, which provides her with Australasian Professional Certificate in Asset Management Planning and Integrating Asset Management Governance courses up to the value of $5,000. She also received two further awards (Best Overall Poster and Best Emerging Member Poster) for her poster on the restoration of the Hokitika Cenotaph War Memorial.

Restoration of the Hokitika Cenotaph War Memorial, located in Cass Square, was completed in November 2023, in time for Armistice Day. The project was led by contractors and Council staff and used an innovative approach to significantly reduce the weight throughout the memorial and ensure the safety and longevity of the structure.

