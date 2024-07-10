Rising Demand For Flexible Childcare Reflects Changes In New Zealand's Workforce

Recent trends in New Zealand have highlighted a significant increase in the demand for flexible childcare solutions, as more families move towards maintaining dual incomes amid ongoing economic pressures. In response, Caresies, a leading local platform launched in December 2023, has reported a doubling in its user base in the last few months, with over 2,000 users now actively engaged in seeking or offering childcare services.

The demand for after-school childcare has seen the most significant surge, with parents increasingly seeking reliable options that can adapt to their often unpredictable schedules. This need has led to over 1,500 carers in Auckland alone actively using Caresies to find in-home childcare work.

Mark Hudson, the co-founder of Caresies, comments on the platform's rapid growth and the societal shifts it reflects. "The last few months have highlighted a crucial transition in our community’s approach to childcare. As economic pressures mount, more families appear to be finding that both parents need to work, which has dramatically increased the need for flexible childcare solutions. We’re proud that Caresies is at the forefront of addressing this demand by helping create connections between families and childcare providers."

The platform not only simplifies the process of finding childcare but also ensures that these arrangements are secure and tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern New Zealand families. From one-off babysitting to permanent nanny positions, Caresies offers a variety of options to help parents manage their childcare needs without compromising on their children’s safety and well-being.

Caresies' success and rapid user growth reflect a wider national trend, where employing a nanny or babysitter is increasingly seen as a necessity, not just a luxury for the affluent few. As this trend continues, Caresies is committed to expanding its services to meet the evolving needs of families across New Zealand.

Caresies is free for parents and carers to setup and explore the platform. For more information about Caresies, please visit www.caresies.co.nz.

