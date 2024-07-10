Crash Blocks Titirangi Road, Auckland - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Titirangi Road in Titirangi, Auckland this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash, reported at 1.28pm, occurred at the intersection of Titirangi Road and Highland Avenue.

One person has been injured and is being transported to hospital in a serious condition.

A section of Titirangi Road will be closed for at least the next 90 minutes.

Diversions are in place on Titirangi Road at the intersections of Highland Avenue and Golf Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, and undertaking a scene examination

