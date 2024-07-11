Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Woman Charged After Two Children Rescued From Smoke-Logged House, Christchurch

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd:

About 10pm on Tuesday 9 July, emergency services were called to a smoke alarm sounding at a Eureka Street property in Aranui. Inside, firefighters found two young children who had been left alone at the property.

Fortunately they were rescued from the address before a fire started and were unharmed.

Police would like to thank the neighbours to the property who called for help and prevented a tragic outcome.

Yesterday morning a 35-year-old was taken into custody on two charges of ill-treatment of a child, resisting Police, and possession of a cannabis plant.

She is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on 31 July.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

