Police Comment On David Tamihere Court Of Appeal Decision

Police welcome the Court of Appeal’s judgment issued today, effectively upholding the convictions against David Tamihere for the 1989 murders of Swedish backpackers Sven Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen.

The Court of Appeal decision found the ‘evidence overall satisfies beyond reasonable doubt’ that Tamihere murdered Mr Höglin and Ms Paakkonen, with the Court noting that the case against him was ‘very strong’.

This judgment is hugely validating for all staff who have worked on the investigations teams over the years. These are investigators and officers who worked tirelessly on both the investigation and the search for Sven and Heidi. The thorough investigation by the original enquiry team was instrumental in being able to represent the full facts to the Court of Appeal. Those police officers and support staff were committed to uncovering the truth of what happened to Sven and Heidi and the Court’s decision validates their unwavering dedication. Today, our staff remain equally determined to find answers for Sven and Heidi’s families and our investigators remain particularly troubled that we have never been able to find Heidi.

Operation Stockholm was an intense investigation involving a large amount of Police resources, but there is one key piece missing from this puzzle.

While Sven’s body was located in 1991, the location of Heidi’s body remains a mystery.

David Tamihere is the one person who can help bring closure to Heidi’s family.

Our message to him now remains the same as it has been for more than two decades:

You know where Heidi’s body rests and her family has suffered enough. Tell us where to find Heidi, and help give her family the closure they deserve.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

