Applications Now Open For Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme

A passion for animals, commitment to safety, and willingness to work outdoors in all weather conditions is what Pāmu Farms of New Zealand is looking for in its new apprentices.

The Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme kicks off in January and applications for the first cohort of nine are open until 31 July 2024.

Apprentices will live on Aratiatia in Taupō, one of 110 Pāmu farms, and earn while they learn.

Experience in the first year covers livestock, dairy and machinery and participants will be supported to work towards their Level 3 and 4 NZ Certificates in Agriculture qualification.

In the second year, the apprentices get a placement within the Pāmu farming network as a dairy assistant or shepherd general position.

Aratiatia Farm Manager and overseer of the scheme Carl Carmichael says: “Farming experience is not a requirement. We can teach you the skills, but you have to come with the attitude. We want to hear from motivated young people who have a passion for animals or the rural sector. We envision that the scheme will appeal to school leavers, but we are looking for diversity and will consider anyone keen to work in agriculture over the age of 16.

“This is a great opportunity to learn from experienced farmers and industry-specialist trainers who are committed to helping young people succeed,” he says.

As part of the programme, apprentices will live in shared housing, repurposed from existing infrastructure on-farm, fostering a supportive community environment as they learn to navigate life and work.

“We have a dedicated Apprenticeship Scheme Manager to help participants get used to the world of work and we’ll support learning.”

“We are committed to growing and developing farmers. The Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme is not just about training young farmers; it's setting them up for the future,” Carl Carmichael said.

The scheme represents the State Owned Enterprise’s interest in growing the workforce of the food and fibre sector which is a driving force for the productivity of Aotearoa New Zealand.

For more information visit https://www.pamunewzealand.com/apprenticeshipscheme

