Swift Arrest Following Oamaru Robbery

One person has been taken into custody following a robbery at a store on Thames Street, Oamaru, early this afternoon.

About 12pm, Police responded to Thames Street, after a man allegedly entered the store with a knife and demanded items before leaving the scene on foot.

“Police units were quickly mobilised in the Oamaru area. Thanks to information from members of the public and good tracking work, the alleged offender was located and arrested on Usk Street around 12:25pm,” says Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy of Waitaki Area Police.

He is facing a charge of aggravated robbery and is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court, sitting in Timaru District Court, tomorrow, Friday 12 July.

Senior Sergeant McCoy says: “I would like to commend my staff who responded so quickly to a potentially dangerous incident and apprehended the 42-year-old suspect without incident.”

There is no place for this violent behaviour in our community, a message I hope we made clear this afternoon.”

I would like to thank members of the public who remained calm in the situation and provided information which ultimately led to a charge being laid,” he says.

If you witness suspicious or unlawful activity please don’t hesitate to contact Police on 111 if it's happening now or 105 if it's after the fact, alternatively you can come into your local community station.

To report information anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

