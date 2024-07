Water Restrictions Lifted - Levin and Ōhau

Water restrictions for Levin and Ōhau have been lifted, effective immediately.

Thank you for your cooperation and assistance with saving water during the restrictions.

While restrictions are lifted, let's continue being mindful of our water use to ensure we don't face shortages in the future.

For any enquiries, please contact Horowhenua District Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz

Visit our Water Saving Tips page for more ways to save water.

