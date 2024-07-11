Rush Hour Over For Fleeing Driver In Auckland

Police took a 21-year-old woman into custody last night, after a fleeing driver incident during peak hour in Tāmaki Makaurau.

At around 5.33pm, a stolen vehicle was seen in the Mount Wellington area.

Inspector Jim Wilson, Auckland City East Area Commander, says the Police Eagle helicopter was deployed to the area and located the vehicle in a car park off Penrose Road.

“Police units arrived on the scene and signalled for the driver to stop, but the vehicle fled the car park.

“A pursuit was not initiated due to the dangerous manner of driving, but Eagle was able to observe the vehicle’s movements on the Southern Motorway towards Ōtāhuhu.”

Throughout the incident, the woman was observed driving dangerously and at speed.

“In one instance, Eagle observed the vehicle colliding with a building and road signs,” Inspector Wilson says.

Later, the vehicle had re-entered the Southern Motorway, heading north, and became involved in minor collisions with two vehicles in heavy traffic.

Eventually, spikes were successfully deployed as the vehicle exited the motorway network on Rosebank Road.

“Ground staff approached an Avondale address after the driver abandoned the vehicle, where she was taken into custody without further incident,” he says.

“It’s incredibly fortunate that no members of the public suffered any injuries as a result of any of the reckless behaviour we saw unfold last night.

“Our staff from across Auckland worked together to ensure this incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.”

The 21-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing several charges relating to driving recklessly, driving without a license, failing to stop for Police, and vehicle theft.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

