Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Bring Trio’s Trip To An End

Friday, 12 July 2024, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A trio who allegedly stole a car and drove through West Auckland have had the brakes put on by Police.

At about 10.54pm, Police were alerted to a stolen Toyota Aqua travelling through Green Bay.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says the Police Eagle helicopter were able to track the vehicle as it drove through Titirangi where the driver got out and fled on foot.

“The vehicle has then carried on into Avondale at speed and in a dangerous manner.

“Two further occupants have then exited the vehicle on Winstone Road, Mt Roskill but were quickly apprehended by staff.”

Senior Sergeant Albert says the original driver was also arrested by officers on the ground on Stottholm Road.

“We refuse to tolerate offending of this nature.

“We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

“Police will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.”

An 18-year-old will appear in Waitakere District Court on 17 July charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Two 13-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 