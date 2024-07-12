Police Bring Trio’s Trip To An End

A trio who allegedly stole a car and drove through West Auckland have had the brakes put on by Police.

At about 10.54pm, Police were alerted to a stolen Toyota Aqua travelling through Green Bay.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says the Police Eagle helicopter were able to track the vehicle as it drove through Titirangi where the driver got out and fled on foot.

“The vehicle has then carried on into Avondale at speed and in a dangerous manner.

“Two further occupants have then exited the vehicle on Winstone Road, Mt Roskill but were quickly apprehended by staff.”

Senior Sergeant Albert says the original driver was also arrested by officers on the ground on Stottholm Road.

“We refuse to tolerate offending of this nature.

“We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

“Police will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.”

An 18-year-old will appear in Waitakere District Court on 17 July charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Two 13-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

