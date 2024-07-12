Council Opens Call For Local Contractors To Join Trades Services Panel

Horowhenua District Council are seeking proposals from local contractors to join their Trades Services Panel.

This panel offers a unique opportunity for businesses to engage in Council projects, supporting the Parks and Property team in maintaining our facilities and open spaces to a consistently high standard.

The Trades Services Panel will be called on to swiftly address repair or maintenance jobs that arise within Council operations, in a manner that is efficient and cost effective for our community.

This includes responding to urgent situations; when emergencies strike, timely responses are crucial to enable Council to continue to provide services to Horowhenua and the Trade Services Panel will ensure just that.

Council are seeking proposals from the following trade providers:

• Builders

• Glaziers

• Flooring

• Plumbers and Gasfitters

• Painters and Decorators

• General Engineering

• Electricians

• Sign Writers

• Roofers

• Concreters

Applicants will be evaluated based on their call-out rates, response times, relevant experience, track record, skills and resources, general capability, and local impact. Emphasis will be given to local businesses who demonstrate an ability to provide value to the ratepayer through their services. The evaluation process guarantees that the most qualified, cost effective and reliable service providers make the cut.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson expressed the significant benefits of implementing a panel, highlighting enhanced efficiencies and cost savings.

"With the establishment of a Trades Services Panel, we gain clearer insights into costs and timelines, enabling us to optimise job management, particularly in urgent situations."

“Given the diverse scope of work, this opportunity is suited to both individual contractors and larger enterprises," she emphasised.

Parks and Property Manager, Lacey Winiata, advised that businesses interested in applying should service the Horowhenua district and be available to respond promptly to urgent requests.

"We are eager to hear from as many trade services as possible. We have streamlined the process to be user-friendly while ensuring the Council receives the necessary information to make informed decisions. If you have any questions or need more details about the panel or process, please don't hesitate to get in touch," she said.

To apply, please visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/TradeServicesPanel and fill the online form.

Alternatively, email your proposal to procurement@horowhenua.govt.nz or drop your printed form in to Council’s Civic Building at 126 Oxford Street, Levin.

Applications for this opportunity will close at 5pm on Friday 23 August 2024.

Got questions? Please send them to us by 5pm on Friday 9 August 2024.

