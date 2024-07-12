Police Appeal For Information After Man Receives Serious Injuries, Palmerston North

Detective Sergeant Carl Newton:

Police are appealing for information about an incident involving a vehicle in Palmerston North late last month which left a man in critical condition in hospital.

It is understood to have happened on Main Street, between the intersections of Albert and Victoria Streets, about 10:10pm on Wednesday 26 June.

A man in his 20s was transported to Wellington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been transferred to Palmerston North Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

We believe there would have been members of the public, including motorists, in this area who might have seen what happened, or seen something unusual and potentially relevant to this investigation.

If you have any information that may assist us, please contact Police by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number: 240627/3778.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

