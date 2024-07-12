Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Facing Several Charges After Aggravated Robbery And Fleeing Police, Hamilton

Friday, 12 July 2024, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee of Waikato Police:

A woman has been arrested and is facing several charges after an aggravated robbery and pursuit in Hamilton this morning.

About 7.15am, Police received a report of a woman threatening the occupants of a vehicle in Nawton before taking it from them and fleeing the area.

Police located the vehicle in Nawton about 11am and signalled for the driver to stop.

She failed to do so and fled from Police, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver has then rammed a Police car and fled the area again.

A short time later, Police have located the vehicle abandoned in Palm Grove Drive, Western Heights, and have observed the woman taking another vehicle.

Police deployed road spikes and pursued the second vehicle at low speed, before tactically bringing it to a stop.

The 26-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, burglary, failing to stop, and assault.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 