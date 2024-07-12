Woman Facing Several Charges After Aggravated Robbery And Fleeing Police, Hamilton

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee of Waikato Police:

A woman has been arrested and is facing several charges after an aggravated robbery and pursuit in Hamilton this morning.

About 7.15am, Police received a report of a woman threatening the occupants of a vehicle in Nawton before taking it from them and fleeing the area.

Police located the vehicle in Nawton about 11am and signalled for the driver to stop.

She failed to do so and fled from Police, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver has then rammed a Police car and fled the area again.

A short time later, Police have located the vehicle abandoned in Palm Grove Drive, Western Heights, and have observed the woman taking another vehicle.

Police deployed road spikes and pursued the second vehicle at low speed, before tactically bringing it to a stop.

The 26-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, burglary, failing to stop, and assault.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

