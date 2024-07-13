Information Sought After Firearms Incident, Whangārei

Whangārei Police are asking for the public's help after a firearms incident overnight which caused has damage to a home and left the occupant shaken.

Police were called shortly after 4am to a report of shots fired towards a Collingwood Street property.

Officers found damage both inside and outside the address that is consistent with a firearm having been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton says it's fortunate no one was injured, but the occupant, a grandmother in her 70s, is understandably distressed about what has occurred.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim and we will be making sure she receives support in the coming days.

“Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who might have knowledge as to who is involved.

"We would also like any drivers who were in the area to please check dashcam footage and let us know if you have captured anything significant."

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240713/7934.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

