Changes To Youth And Young Adult Bus Fares From 29 July 2024

Key points

Children aged 0 – 5: No change; free travel continues.

Children aged 6 – 18: Free travel to support school commutes (before 9:00 AM and 2:30-6:00 PM), transitioning from all-day free travel.

Young adults aged 19 – 24: Standard adult fare, transitioning from half-price fare adult fare.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has confirmed some changes to fares for bus users aged 6 to 24 years.

The changes, which take effect from Monday 29 July, are a result of Government funding for the Community Connect fare scheme ending.

Public Transport Committee Chair, Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen, says the change reflects the need to fill a funding gap while limiting the cost impact on bus users and maintaining key services for school age children and young adults.

“The decision to change bus fares is never taken lightly as it needs to balance affordability for customers while maintaining an appropriate level of service.”

“We do offer several concessions to support our customers with the cost of travel where possible, however with the loss of the Central Government funding, we’ve decided to roll back to the fares that we offered prior to the Community Connect scheme. This will keep travel free for children before and after school, and transition customers aged 19 -24 back to a standard adult fare.”

“In the near future, we also plan to carry out a detailed review of all fares across the region, to determine what fare structure and pricing levels will best support the Regional Council in achieving its goals for public transport.”

Travel to support school commutes will apply on weekdays during the school term with a registered Bee Card on Rotorua Cityride buses, Tauranga Bayhopper buses (excluding route 80 - Katikati Express and route 81 - Omokoroa), and Whakatane Bayhopper Route 122.

Regional Council Public Transport Director Oliver Haycock said in response to comments received from customers, staff had also taken the opportunity to iron out some inconsistencies, so free school travel times are now the same across the region.

“I can also confirm that there are no changes to half-price public transport concessions for Community Services Card holders or to discounts for Total Mobility services. For those concerned about the cost of travel, we would recommend checking whether you qualify for any of the concessions that we offer, which are outlined on the Baybus website. You are welcome to contact the Baybus team by email or phone if you need further assistance.”

Guidance for customers:

Bee Card users:

Automatic youth concession updates: If you are a Bee Card holder, your card will automatically reflect any applicable changes based on your registered age group. There is no action required on your part.

Top-up your Bee Card: To maintain uninterrupted service and convenience, we encourage you to top up your Bee Card regularly. This is important for those who will experience a change from concessional or free travel to a different fare category.

Remember to tag-on and tag-off: A friendly reminder to always tag on at the start of your journey and tag-off at the end. This ensures the correct fare is charged and helps avoid unnecessary fees.

For cash fare passengers:

Prepare with adequate cash: If you plan to pay fares with cash, have the appropriate amount ready for your trips.

Consider the Bee Card: For more convenience and to access the best possible fares, we recommend considering a switch to the Bee Card. It's a secure and easy way to manage your travel expenses while enjoying of the benefits of electronic fare payment.

Explore other Baybus concessions available:

We encourage you to explore concessions for which you may qualify, such as Tertiary and Community Connect for community service card holders.

For more information, visit baybus.co.nz

