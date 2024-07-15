Official New Zealand Portraits Of His Majesty King Charles III And Her Majesty Queen Camilla Released

New official portraits have been released of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, wearing their New Zealand Royal Honours. The portraits were taken in the White Room at Buckingham Palace in June.

His Majesty the King is wearing the Badge of the Sovereign of the Order of New Zealand (ONZ) suspended around his neck. The Order of New Zealand, instituted in 1987, is New Zealand’s most senior Royal Honour. On the left side of His Majesty’s jacket, the King wears the Star of a Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (GNZM). The New Zealand Order of Merit, a distinctive New Zealand Order of Chivalry of which the King is Sovereign, was instituted in 1996. Above the Star, His Majesty wears a set of insignia which includes the Badge of a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order (QSO); the New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal; and the New Zealand Armed Forces Award. As Prince of Wales, His Majesty was appointed as an Extra Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 1983.

Her Majesty the Queen wears the Badge of an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand. Her Majesty’s appointment to the Order was announced on the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023.

The portraits were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, whose previous work includes wedding photography for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The photographs are available on the Governor-General’s website and can be downloaded in accordance with the terms of use.

Terms of use

The photographs may be downloaded free of charge for non-commercial use by:

- New Zealand government agencies

- the public

- the media for editorial use in the Commonwealth Realms,

provided that each publication is accompanied by the credit "Photograph by Millie Pilkington 2024". Please direct any questions to ghinfo@govthouse.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

