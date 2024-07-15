Arrests Made Following Christchurch Retail Burglary

Attributable to Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Area Commander:

Four young people have been arrested following a burglary in central Christchurch at the weekend.

About 2:15am on Sunday 14 July, Police were called to a Cashel Street shoe store, where glass had been smashed and items stolen.

Four suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle that Police found driving along Bridge Street in Bromley, about 2:30am. Police activated lights and sirens however the driver continued.

The car was successfully spiked at the intersection of Pages Road and Rowan Avenue and Police soon located the vehicle, with one young person inside, on Idaho Place, Burwood.

Another three people were tracked to nearby Burwood streets.

Four young people between the ages of 14 and 16 are due to appear before the Christchurch Youth Court today on charges including burglary, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and wilful damage.

This incident highlights the value of a well-equipped security system; the store’s burglar alarm led to security and Police being alerted quickly, allowing us to act swiftly and identify and locate those allegedly responsible.

We understand the effect burglaries and prolific offending can have on the retail businesses in our community and are committed to holding offenders to account.

This is a timely reminder for everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

