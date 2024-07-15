Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Better Together

Monday, 15 July 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Caption: Sarex field stretcher carry. Supplied/NZ Police

It takes many parts to run a successful search and rescue operation – and those different groups now have a better understanding of one another, increased skills and new relationships thanks to a recent SAREX.

SAREX Stockerau was run by Whakatāne Land Search and Rescue recently, with about 45 volunteers from Whākatane, Rotorua and Tauranga LandSAR attending, alongside Amateur Radio Emergency Communications and Police SAR.

The scenario, based at Manawahae, involved five field teams deployed to locate and return three 'missing campers'. Prosthetic injuries and rain added to the realism of the exercise, as new and experienced personnel in the Incident Management Team and in the field planned and adapted to the changing circumstances and conditions.

After locating the grateful missing parties and hunkering down with the 'injured' overnight, field teams successfully stretchered them to safety, completing the mission.

District SAR assistant coordinator Aimee Dawson says before the practical exercise, the team also took part in a range of SAR refresher challenges including a SAR general knowledge quiz and stretcher carry race.

She thanked the planning team, landowners, hosts, volunteers and SAR leaders who made the exercise not only possible, but a successful and enjoyable learning environment.

“Bay of Plenty Search and Rescue are a collaborative group who enjoy the opportunity to train and operate together to save, rescue and assist the lost, missing and injured.”

Aimee says the SAREX provides an opportunity to collaborate, train and practise SAR skills and leadership in a safe environment from both an incident management and field search team perspective.

"This exercise was a great opportunity for experienced Police and Land Search and Rescue leaders to mentor less-experienced volunteers in search management and CIMS roles.

"Everyone worked together and gave their best to achieve the mission, locating the missing persons and returning them to a place of safety.”

