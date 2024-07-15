Everybody Needs Good Neighbours

Watchful neighbours have assisted Police in tracking four teenagers following an incident in Māngere East overnight.

At 2.50am, Police received a report from occupants of a Wedgewood Avenue property that their neighbours car had been broken into and subsequently stolen.

Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Gaylene Rice says Police quickly managed to locate the vehicle travelling on Massey Road.

“Officers have signalled for the vehicle to stop, which it failed to do.

“A pursuit was not initiated and instead the Police Eagle helicopter was able to track the vehicles movements through Manurewa and down to Papakura.”

Inspector Rice says the vehicle was then abandoned on Marne Road and four people ran into a nearby address on Oregon Place where they were taken into custody.

“I’d like to acknowledge those members of the public who observed this concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond quickly.

“We continue to encourage people to report suspicious or concerning behaviour as and when it’s happening.”

If you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is happening now you can contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Four people, aged 14 and 15, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

