Tauranga Cars Targeted - Felons Foiled

Observant neighbours have helped Police in tracking two incidents of theft following unlawful inference in Tauranga on Sunday night and an unlawful taking early Monday morning this week.

In the first instance, at 10.15pm on Sunday 14 July, Police received a report from witnesses in Eleventh Avenue that a neighbour’s Toyota car was being broken into and the person responsible was still there.

Tauranga Area Response Manager Scott Merritt says “A Police unit was quickly on the scene where it was discovered that the car's rear quarter-light window had been broken.

"The offender was located a short time later by a dog unit hiding in Memorial Park where he was arrested.

“During the arrest, Police also located what appeared to be a large knife and tools that they believed were used to break into vehicles.

The man aged in his 30s has been charged with unlawful interference of a vehicle. He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.

This was a good result - we continue to encourage people to report suspicious or concerning behaviour as and when it’s happening, says Senior Sergeant Merritt.”

In another incident at 2.25am this morning Monday 15 July, Police observed two Mazda vehicles driving dangerously in the Mount Maunganui area.

Police quickly managed to locate one of the Mazda vehicles travelling into a driveway on Eversham Road.

Police pulled in behind the vehicle and activated lights and sirens. The two occupants of the vehicle jumped out and ran away from Police.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Police cordons were set-up nearby and while waiting on Inverell Place, two males walked out of an address towards an alleyway leading to Eversham Road.

Both males were challenged by Police to stop with one of them giving himself up.

The other male ran away through to Evesham Road and then onto SH2. A Police dog team tracked the second male down and he was arrested also.

Both offenders were taken to the Tauranga Police station and charged.

The second stolen Mazda vehicle was located nearby but inquiries are ongoing to locate the occupants of that vehicle.

Both vehicles had damaged ignition barrels and had been stolen.

Two males, aged 14 and 17, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

“I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this type of suspicious activity to us. When we get information quickly, we can respond quickly and that’s been a good result in both of these cases,” Senior Sergeant Merritt says.

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

© Scoop Media

