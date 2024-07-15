Crashes Cause Delays, Motorists Urged To Take Care - Auckland City

Police are urging motorists in Tāmaki Makaurau to drive to the conditions following three crashes this afternoon.

Traffic is building across the network following a four car crash in the Waterview Tunnel and another involving two vehicles on the same stretch of State Highway 20 in Manukau.

At least one northbound lane is closed following the crash in the Waterview Tunnel, which was reported to Police at 1.12pm.

At this stage no serious injuries have been reported.

Police were also notified of a two vehicle crash on State Highway 20 southbound near Cavendish Drive.

A two car crash northbound on State Highway One near Khyber Pass off-ramp has also been reported.

Police are reminding those travelling through Auckland this afternoon to not only drive to the conditions, and slow down, but to allow extra time to arrive safely at your destination.

