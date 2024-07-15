Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Crashes Cause Delays, Motorists Urged To Take Care - Auckland City

Monday, 15 July 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are urging motorists in Tāmaki Makaurau to drive to the conditions following three crashes this afternoon.

Traffic is building across the network following a four car crash in the Waterview Tunnel and another involving two vehicles on the same stretch of State Highway 20 in Manukau.

At least one northbound lane is closed following the crash in the Waterview Tunnel, which was reported to Police at 1.12pm.

At this stage no serious injuries have been reported.

Police were also notified of a two vehicle crash on State Highway 20 southbound near Cavendish Drive.

A two car crash northbound on State Highway One near Khyber Pass off-ramp has also been reported.

Police are reminding those travelling through Auckland this afternoon to not only drive to the conditions, and slow down, but to allow extra time to arrive safely at your destination.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 