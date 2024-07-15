Students’ Vision For Heart Of The City On Display

Photo/Supplied

An exhibition showcasing works by architecture and design innovation students envisioning the future of Te Ngākau Civic Precinct is now open to the public until 23 July.

The exhibition is the culmination of an urban design competition organised by Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington and Wellington City Council. The competition was open to current undergraduate and Masters’ students at the university’s Te Wāhanga Waihanga-Hoahoa – Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation.

From the 53 designs submitted for the urban design competition, three winning entries received a $2,000 scholarship prize each. There was also a highly commended entry, which received a $1,000 scholarship prize.

The designs, along with student views captured via an online survey in April, will feed into the redevelopment of the area. The winning designs will be presented to the Council teams and the consultant who are doing the development plan and will inform the design and planning of the precinct.

The competition, which resulted from a research collaboration between the Council and the University, gave students real-life project design experience and the chance to be involved in parts of Council’s decision-making processes to encourage their future participation.

Wellington City Council’s Programme Manager Te Ngākau Farzad Zamani says having input from the students is invaluable as we rebuild the city for them and their mokopuna.

“We’re shaping Te Ngākau Civic Precinct to adapt to environmental challenges, and be a safe, welcoming and vibrant space for our growing city and future generations.

“This exhibition provides a platform for those future generations to share their thoughts and vision for the area, while giving inspiration to industry leaders, and gaining insights into the more operational aspects of Council.”

Te Kura Waihanga – School of Architecture research lead and deputy head of school (engagement) Dr Crystal Olin says the overarching aim of this project is to influence future development of Te Ngākau Civic Precinct by capturing views and design ambitions for the civic heart of Wellington from future generations.

“As Wellington experiences accelerated urbanisation pressures amidst infrastructure, housing, and a cost-of-living crisis, it is essential that Te Ngākau Civic Precinct is redeveloped with inclusivity and resilience in mind, to ensure that all Wellingtonians have access to the heart of their city.

“An important voice to include in redevelopment efforts is the next generation of designers, architects, landscape architects and urbanists, who can positively inform processes and outcomes shaping this important site.”

Te Ngākau – A Student Vision

Dates: 12-23 July 2024

Location: 34 Manners Street, Te Aro, Wellington

