Council Supports NZDF's Homes For Families Development In Waiouru

L2R: Senior Warrant Officer Joe Taipari, Council Chief Executive Clive Manley, Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, General Manager Estate Strategy - Defence Estate and Infrastructure Phil Gurnsey, Colonel Lisa Kelliher (COMD - HQTRADOC, Headquarters Training and Doctrine). Photo/Supplied.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton and Council Chief Executive Clive Manley have met with senior NZ Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to discuss how Council can support their Homes for Families development plan at the Waiouru training base.

The first $75m stage of the Homes for Families project will see the NZDF build 50 new homes on newly developed land in partnership with local iwi Ngāti Rangi.

The NZDF estimates that they require 211 homes to support military and civilian personnel in Waiouru and have plans to modernise a further 161 homes in a second stage.

Mr Manley said that Council has a pivotal role in assisting any large-scale housing or other development project in the district to run as smoothly as possible.

"By taking a proactive approach we can help ensure that any large-scale development proceeds smoothly, complies with legislative requirements, and are completed on time and within budget.

Our relationship with the NZDF is of paramount importance, reflecting a long history of cooperation and mutual assistance.

Council's support of Homes for Families helps ensure a safer and more connected community while enhancing the region's resilience," he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Phil Gurnsey, General Manager Estate Strategy, Defence Estate and Infrastructure, said that the Waiouru training facilities needed to support all three NZDF services as well as other government agencies and our international partners.

"Over the next 25 years we plan to spend around $490m on our Waiouru housing estate including new builds, upgrades, maintenance and utilities costs in support of NZDF operations.

The ability to offer warm, dry, modern housing is a critical component in attracting and retaining personnel to Waiouru and looking after their wellbeing.

It also provides the flexibility to post regular force members and their whanau to Waiouru at short notice.

The cooperation between the NZDF and Council underscores our shared commitment to community development and resilience, ensuring that Waiouru remains a thriving and supportive environment for both military personnel and local residents," he said.

© Scoop Media

