Road Closures In Place Following Papakura Crash - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck and vehicle in Papakura.

The crash, at the intersection of Settlement Road and Liverpool Street, was reported to Police at 6.29am.

At this stage it appears one person has been seriously injured.

Diversions are currently in place along Opaheke Road and Settlement Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

