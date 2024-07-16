Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hope And Action Are Taking Over The Capital This Week As Festival For The Future Inspires Us For A Brighter Tomorrow

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 8:42 am
Press Release: Festival for the Future

The highly anticipated Festival for the Future returns to Wellington from July 17-18th at TSB Arena. Bringing together leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across Aotearoa and beyond, this year’s festival aims to ignite hope and inspire action towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Behind Festival for the Future is the charity, Inspiring Stories, a small but mighty team of dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to keep the event running for its 14th year. This is no easy feat during a challenging time for many event organisers across Aotearoa. How have they achieved this? With the unwavering support of attendees, loyal supporters, and sponsors, who have all come together to sustain this impactful event.

Festival for the Future focuses on our most pressing issues, empowering young leaders and changemakers to drive positive impact through social enterprises, community initiatives, and advocacy for change. The event’s focus on a sustainable and equitable future, and its support for emerging leaders make it an invaluable event to attend, earning the wholehearted support of kiwis across Aotearoa who flock to the Festival each year.

“The current political landscape is creating a level of angst amongst marginalised communities. Developing our future leaders to speak for these communities and influence change is becoming more important than ever.” said Devon Murphy, CEO of Inspiring Stories - the charity behind Festival for the Future, “Our programmes and events like Festival for the Future encourage this, and give young people the confidence to lead for the betterment of our people, and our planet."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ticket sales are almost closed, so this is a final call to anyone wanting inspiration and hope for the future, or interested in making connections with like-minded people. With a diverse lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, attendees will explore how purpose-driven businesses, empathetic leadership, and community engagement can drive positive change.

Call to Action: Join us at the Festival for the Future 2024 and be part of the movement towards a brighter, more sustainable future. Visit www.festivalforthefuture.co to register and learn more about the event schedule and speakers.

Programme Highlights:

The official opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, will feature inspiring keynote addresses from Wellington Mayor, Tory Whanau, Adriana Bird (Youth Ambassador for UNESCO), and Tame Iti (Māori activist and artist). Throughout the day, participants can engage in breakout sessions on topics such as ethical investing, honouring Te Tiriti, and exploring intersecting identities.

One of the festival highlights is the "Innovation for a Better Tomorrow" panel, where leaders in sustainability and social entrepreneurship will share their journeys and insights. This session emphasises the power of innovation in addressing environmental and social challenges, offering practical ways individuals can contribute to a purpose-driven economy.

On Thursday, July 18, the festival continues with sessions that delve into themes of identity and belonging, trailblazing leadership, and the role of artists in climate justice. Notable speakers include Shaneel Lal (LGBTQIA+ rights activist), Brad Smeele (a motivational speaker on his experience as a quadriplegic) and Elina Ashimbayeva (Founder of Storyo).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Festival for the Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 