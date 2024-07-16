Hope And Action Are Taking Over The Capital This Week As Festival For The Future Inspires Us For A Brighter Tomorrow

The highly anticipated Festival for the Future returns to Wellington from July 17-18th at TSB Arena. Bringing together leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across Aotearoa and beyond, this year’s festival aims to ignite hope and inspire action towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Behind Festival for the Future is the charity, Inspiring Stories, a small but mighty team of dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly to keep the event running for its 14th year. This is no easy feat during a challenging time for many event organisers across Aotearoa. How have they achieved this? With the unwavering support of attendees, loyal supporters, and sponsors, who have all come together to sustain this impactful event.

Festival for the Future focuses on our most pressing issues, empowering young leaders and changemakers to drive positive impact through social enterprises, community initiatives, and advocacy for change. The event’s focus on a sustainable and equitable future, and its support for emerging leaders make it an invaluable event to attend, earning the wholehearted support of kiwis across Aotearoa who flock to the Festival each year.

“The current political landscape is creating a level of angst amongst marginalised communities. Developing our future leaders to speak for these communities and influence change is becoming more important than ever.” said Devon Murphy, CEO of Inspiring Stories - the charity behind Festival for the Future, “Our programmes and events like Festival for the Future encourage this, and give young people the confidence to lead for the betterment of our people, and our planet."

Ticket sales are almost closed, so this is a final call to anyone wanting inspiration and hope for the future, or interested in making connections with like-minded people. With a diverse lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, attendees will explore how purpose-driven businesses, empathetic leadership, and community engagement can drive positive change.

Programme Highlights:

The official opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, will feature inspiring keynote addresses from Wellington Mayor, Tory Whanau, Adriana Bird (Youth Ambassador for UNESCO), and Tame Iti (Māori activist and artist). Throughout the day, participants can engage in breakout sessions on topics such as ethical investing, honouring Te Tiriti, and exploring intersecting identities.

One of the festival highlights is the "Innovation for a Better Tomorrow" panel, where leaders in sustainability and social entrepreneurship will share their journeys and insights. This session emphasises the power of innovation in addressing environmental and social challenges, offering practical ways individuals can contribute to a purpose-driven economy.

On Thursday, July 18, the festival continues with sessions that delve into themes of identity and belonging, trailblazing leadership, and the role of artists in climate justice. Notable speakers include Shaneel Lal (LGBTQIA+ rights activist), Brad Smeele (a motivational speaker on his experience as a quadriplegic) and Elina Ashimbayeva (Founder of Storyo).

