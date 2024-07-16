Voting Packs Start Hitting Mailboxes For Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward By-election

Voting packs for the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election will be delivered by post from today (Tuesday 16 July) to voters who are enrolled on the Maaori electoral roll.

Voting packs include a voting document, return envelope and brief statement from each candidate.

Eight candidates are standing to fill the vacant seat. Videos provided by the candidates may be viewed at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

Hamilton City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Amy Viggers is encouraging all Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward electors to keep an eye out in the mail for their voting pack and follow up if nothing arrives.

“To vote, you must be enrolled on the Maaori electoral roll,” said Viggers.

“If you don’t receive a pack over the next week, it’s likely you’re not enrolled or need to update your details.

“It’s easy to enrol,” said Viggers. “You can go to enrol.vote.nz or pick up an enrolment form from a NZ Post Shop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Those not already enrolled to vote can do so up to Tuesday 6 August.

To vote, voters simply need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return their voting paper in a ballot box or post box.

Voters need to post their ballots back by Tuesday 30 July 2024 to guarantee they will arrive in time to be counted when voting closes at midday on Wednesday 7 August. Voting papers can also be hand-delivered to the ballot box locations.

There are ballot boxes at all Hamilton public libraries, some community houses and other locations. For information on all ballot box locations and how to vote go to: hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

© Scoop Media

